'Dangles' charged with murder of 16-y-o boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston East Criminal Investigations Branch arrested and charged a man with connection with the murder of 16-year-old Justin Foster of Harbour View in Kingston.

Twenty-one-year-old Javan Moore otherwise called 'Dangles', of Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that on November 11, 2019 about 7:45 am, Foster was at home when Moore and another man entered and opened gunfire hitting him several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moore was later arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.