'Frozen Townsend' charged over illegal gun

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Bradd Shaw, otherwise called 'Frozen Townsend', a technician of Dunrobin District, Manchester, was charged on Tuesday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 7:40 pm on Tuesday, lawmen carried out an operation at a bar in the area. It is alleged that Shaw was seen removing an object resembling a firearm from a bag he was carrying and tossing it to the ground. The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm pistol with one magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Shaw was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.