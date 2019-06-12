'I will not take a side,' Simpson Miller says of PNP leadership challenge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is refuting assertions that she may have taken a side in the People's National Party (PNP) leadership challenge by Peter Bunting against leader Dr Peter Phillips.

“It has come to my attention that images of me are being circulated giving the impression that I have taken sides in the upcoming PNP leadership race. I have not, and will not take a side. I ask that my name and image are not used in the campaign,” Simpson Miller said on her Twitter page this morning.

“I encourage Comrades to campaign vigorously for their candidate always mindful that after the internal contest we must continue our preparation for general elections. Keep the campaign clean and respectful. My first loyalty and duty will always be to the People's National Party,” Simpson Miller added.

Bunting declared his hand in a statement to the party last weekend, ending months of speculation that he would challenge Phillips, who rose to the helm by way of acclamation.

The photo referred to by Simpson Miller was posted by Bunting. He posted a video of him and Simpson Miller with the caption “Always a pleasure spending time with Mama P #comradeslinkup #comradestogether #Azanplace #weheretocelebrate”.