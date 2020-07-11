'Killa Bean' nabbed on fraud charges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Detectives attached to the Savanna-la-Mar police arrested and charged a man with conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretence on Friday.

He is 29-year-old Dickeno Williams, otherwise called 'Killa Bean', a steel worker of Pullet Lane, Petersfield in Westmoreland.

Reports are that on Thursday, April 9, the complainant decided to purchase three vehicles and informed the accused man about it. On Saturday, April 11 the accused man took the complainant to a car mart where the agreement was made for the purchase of the vehicles for US $15,000. The complainant subsequently contacted the car mart owner who informed her that a portion of the money for the vehicles was not received. Williams was then apprehended and charged on Friday, July 10.

His court date is being finalised.