'Little Rick' charged with murder of 16-y-o boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jessie Jackson, 30, a carpenter of Victoria Town, Kingston, has been charged with the May 17 murder of 16-year-old Norville Hall of 2nd Street in Kingston.

Jackson is otherwise called 'Little Rick'.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm, residents called the police after hearing an explosion coming from Hall's dwelling. On the arrival of the lawmen, he was seen with several gunshot wounds.

Jackson was charged on Friday, May 22, with murder and conspiracy to murder after he was pointed out during an identification parade. His court date is being finalised.