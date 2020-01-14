'Liv Gud' programme among interventions for Mountain View
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says plans are underway to increase crime prevention programmes and community policing following the recent upsurge of criminal activities and violence within the Mountain View area.
The minister said the Jamaica Constabulary Force has already increased police presence in the area and has been using a number of initiatives to restore calm. This has resulted in the seizure of three firearms and 35 rounds of ammunition.
“The commissioner of police and I are concerned about the continued violence and we will be using all available resources to bring criminals to justice,” Chang said.
“With the aid of the police and other stakeholders, we will be implementing the ministry's 'Liv Gud' anti-violence campaign to support existing collaborative approaches.”
He added that schools within the Mountain View area will be fully engaged especially in targeting conflict resolution among students.
The ministry said 'Liv Gud' is geared towards strengthening social inclusion in crime-fighting and violence prevention, through the coordination of strategic partnerships and delivery of social intervention programmes within targeted communities.
