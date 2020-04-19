'Lucky' charged with St James double murder
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Police Major Investigations Division has charged 19-year-old Sheldon Bailey, otherwise called 'Lucky', of Hendon Norwood in St James with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Bailey was charged following the shooting death of 33-year-old Dane Walters, a mechanic of Hendon Norwood and 48-year-old Rodrick Atkins, a construction worker of Hollywood also in the parish on Friday, April 10.
Police reports are that about 1:25 pm, Walters and Atkins were sitting at a corner shop in Hendon when two armed men alighted from an A D Wagon motorcar and opened gunfire hitting them both.
Citizens summoned the police and the men were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Following investigations Bailey was subsequently charged on Friday, April 17.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy