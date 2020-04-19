'Lucky' charged with St James double murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Police Major Investigations Division has charged 19-year-old Sheldon Bailey, otherwise called 'Lucky', of Hendon Norwood in St James with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Bailey was charged following the shooting death of 33-year-old Dane Walters, a mechanic of Hendon Norwood and 48-year-old Rodrick Atkins, a construction worker of Hollywood also in the parish on Friday, April 10.

Police reports are that about 1:25 pm, Walters and Atkins were sitting at a corner shop in Hendon when two armed men alighted from an A D Wagon motorcar and opened gunfire hitting them both.

Citizens summoned the police and the men were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following investigations Bailey was subsequently charged on Friday, April 17.