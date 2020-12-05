'Mango', 'Chubby' accused of shooting and injuring man
TRELAWNY, Jamaica - Detectives from the Trelawny division have charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent following an incident on November 24 on Peel Street, Falmouth in the parish.
They are 20-year-old Delroy Cowell, otherwise called 'Mango', a farmer of Newton Street, and 25-year-old Akeem Frame, otherwise called 'Chubby', a technician of Peel Street.
Reports are that the complainant was at home when he heard noise at the rear of the premises and went to investigate. He was approached by Frame, who opened gunfire, hitting him several times. The complainant ran from his yard, where he saw Cowell, who also opened gunfire, also hitting him. The complainant escaped further injuries by running into nearby bushes.
Cowell and Frame were charged following an interview.
Their court dates are being finalised.
