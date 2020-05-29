'Mario' charged with murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Detectives from the May Pen Police Station on Monday, May 25, charged a man in relation to the death of 44-year-old Richard Gordon of Raymond's District in Hayes, Clarendon.

Charged with murder is 24-year-old Romario Hackett, otherwise called 'Mario', of Savannah District also in the parish.

Reports indicate that Gordon was shot and killed about 9:20 am in Savannah District on Sunday, April 19. Hackett was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.