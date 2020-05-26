'Mexican' charged in security guard's murder probe
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have charged a man in relation to the May 19 murder of Brian Gray, otherwise called 'Biggs', a security guard of Love Lane in Westmoreland.
He is 23-year-old Azanie Coley, otherwise called 'Mexican', of Breadnut Lane in the parish.
According to the police, about 11:40 am, Gray was at a house in his community when explosions were heard. He was later seen lying in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Coley was later charged on Monday, May 25 with the offences of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. His court date is being finalised.
