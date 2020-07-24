'Never my intention to attack any judge' — Malahoo Forte

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has uttered her regret with the public's interpretation of her comments following Wednesday's ruling by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, that the detention of five men under the ongoing States of Emergency (SOE) is unconstitutional.

Earlier this week, Malahoo Forte, in a series of Tweets, said, “If ever our #CourtsofLaw cease to be guided by, or apply the law and instead become courts of public opinion, special interest, personal interest or anything less [than] therein lies the biggest threat to our democracy!”

She has since received public backlash for her comments, including criticism from the Jamaican Bar Association.

Malahoo Forte in a release today expressed regret at the interpretation of her comments.

“In expressing genuine concerns about the approach taken in court during the hearing of some matters of high public importance, where the guidance of the court is also of high importance, some of my comments have been received as an attack on the judiciary,” the attorney general said.

“I appreciate that statements made by a holder of one high office can serve to undermine public confidence in the holders of other high offices. It was never my intention to either attack any judge or undermine public confidence in the judicial branch. It is truly regrettable that my comments have been so interpreted,” she continued.

“The judiciary of Jamaica can be assured of my unwavering support and that of the administration of which I am a part,” Malahoo Forte added.

The five men are to be taken to the Supreme Court on Monday to be released.