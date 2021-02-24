'Onie' and 'Ratty' charged for New Year's Day murder of elderly man

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Investigations by detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Division into the death of 62-year-old Delroy Grant at his home on Hudson Street, Savanna-la-mar on New Year's Day, have led to the arrest of the last two accused.

Charged with murder are 50-year-old Mark Watson, otherwise called 'Onie', a fisherman of East Street; and 35-year-old Delroy Cunningham, otherwise called 'Ratty', of Hudson Street, both in Savanna-la-mar.

Reports are that about 7:45 am, Grant was in his yard when he was attacked by Watson, Cunningham, and two other men who were armed with pieces of iron, a machete and a hammer. The men proceeded to beat Grant before escaping.

Residents called the police and upon their arrival, Grant was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition. He died on January 17.

On February 8, a team of officers conducted an operation on Hudson Street during which two men were arrested and charged. On February 22, Cunningham was nabbed, and Watson surrendered yesterday.

Their court dates are being finalised.