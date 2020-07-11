'Shaker' charged with murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police have laid a charge of murder against Oshae Francis, otherwise called Shaker, a 30-year-old labourer of Stony Hill in Lewis district, St Ann. He was charged with the May 23, 2020 murder of 23-year-old Mark Campbell, otherwise called Nick, of the same community.

The charge was laid on Friday.

The police report that Francis and Campbell had a dispute in the community and residents mediated.

The issue was thought to have been resolved, however, Francis allegedly returned later that day with a firearm and shot Campbell in the upper body, the police said.

Campbell was pronounced dead at hospital and Francis fled.

According to the police, relentless efforts and thorough investigations led to his arrest after a month-and-a-half of searching.

He is to appear in court soon.