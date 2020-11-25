'Snakeman' killed by licensed firearm holder in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica – Twenty-seven-year-old Ricardo Taylor, otherwise called 'Snakeman' and 'Hot Head', of Frontier district, Port Maria, was fatally shot during a confrontation with a licensed firearm holder after he was caught stealing crops at a farm in Trinity district in the parish on Tuesday.

Reports are that about 6:05 am, a licensed firearm holder went to his farm and saw Taylor and another man stealing bananas and plantains. He called out to the men and one of them ran; however, Taylor was fatally shot after he confronted the licensed firearm holder.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.