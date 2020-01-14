'Swift, sure and severe' punishment coming for perpetrators of domestic violence
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is urging Jamaicans to make use of counselling services provided by churches as well as other domestic violence intervention centres, in the wake of three recent cases of domestic disputes which ended tragically.
While expressing condolences to the families of those affected, Dr Chang said the Government is embarking on a number of legislative pursuits to bolster the legal framework for greater protection of women, children and the elderly, and bring perpetrators to justice.
“It must be that where offences are committed, we must have severe penalties that act as deterrents to these crimes. Justice must be swift, sure and severe,” Dr Chang said.
He also encouraged people who are aware of domestic disputes in their communities to make reports to the police 119 emergency number.
“Come forward with useful information that can assist with investigations leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of guilty parties,” the minister urged.
