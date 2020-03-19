'There must be life after coronavirus' – Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today described his contribution to the 2020-2021 Budget Debate as "probably the most difficult I've had to put together".

"Indeed at one point I even contemplated not having a Budget Debate...but the truth is, there must be life after coronavirus," the prime minister told the Parliament.

He, in the meantime, singled out and thanked the country's healthcare workers who have remained on duty as the country battles COVID-19.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis