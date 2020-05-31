'There will be no attempt to cover up Susan Bogle's death' — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says in no way, shape or form will there be any attempt to cover up the circumstances behind the death of Susan Bogle, who was killed in the August Town community on Wednesday, May 27.

The 44-year-old disabled woman was reportedly killed during a police/military operation in the community.

The prime minister noted that the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

Holness said he had a discussion with Bogle's son earlier today in which the son expressed that he didn't want his mother's death to go in vain or be ignored by the state.

“It is imperative that the Government at all times assures all citizens that the Government cares. The Government will ensure that nothing in these matters will be hidden, will be swept under the carpet, and that the social and economic status of the victim does not determine the outcome of justice,” Holness said.