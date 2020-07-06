'Three Piece' charged with shooting with intent
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man is to face the court to answer to charges stemming from a shooting incident on Deeside main road, Trelawny, on Friday, July 3.
Charged with shooting with intent is 30-year-old Yannik Johnson, otherwise called 'Three Piece', a labourer of the area.
Reports are that about 9:20 pm, Johnson and another man had an altercation over a damaged motor car.
Johnson reportedly took a firearm from his car and shot at the complainant. The complainant managed to escape unhurt.
The police said they apprehended Johnson later the same day. He was charged after being pointed out in an identification parade and is expected to appear before the court soon.
