'Ticky' charged with assault at common law

HANOVER, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following an incident in his community in Hanover on Sunday, July 5.

Charged is 39-year-old Damian Butler, otherwise called 'Ticky', of Woodland in the parish.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 1:00 am, the complainant was at home when an argument developed between him and Butler. A firearm was allegedly brought into play; however, the complainant managed to flee the scene.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Butler was arrested on Wednesday, July 8 and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.