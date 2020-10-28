'Try-Fan', 'Boom Eye' caught, another suspect sought in St James shooting
ST JAMES, Jamaica - The St James Police have arrested and charged a second man in relation to a shooting incident in Guilsbro district on April 22.
Charged is 27-year-old Alex McKenzie, otherwise called 'Try-Fan', of the same community. He has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and malicious destruction of property.
Reports are that about 8:00 am, McKenzie and two other men went to the complainant's home and allegedly opened gunfire at him. The complainant escaped unhurt and reported the matter to the police.
McKenzie was caught on October 17. He was formally charged on October 24. His alleged accomplice, 24-year-old Omaine Thomas, otherwise called 'Boom Eye' was previously arrested and charged. Another suspect is being sought in the matter.
McKenzie's court date is being finalised.
