£1m funding to strengthen Jamaica's anti-corruption framework
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) will sign a memorandum of understanding for the continuation of the unification of prosecutorial services project in Jamaica.
The agreement is valued at £1,000,000 with funding from the Serious Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Programme, and is intended to strengthen Jamaica's anti-corruption framework by building the capacity of select institutions to improve accountability and transparency.
This is the second such MOU to be signed. The first, for a $51-million grant, was signed last year March.
The ceremony is to take place next Tuesday.
