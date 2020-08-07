£1m funding to strengthen Jamaica's anti-corruption framework

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) will sign a memorandum of understanding for the continuation of the unification of prosecutorial services project in Jamaica.

The agreement is valued at £1,000,000 with funding from the Serious Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Programme, and is intended to strengthen Jamaica's anti-corruption framework by building the capacity of select institutions to improve accountability and transparency.

This is the second such MOU to be signed. The first, for a $51-million grant, was signed last year March.

The ceremony is to take place next Tuesday.