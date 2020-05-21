1,024 new COVID-19 positive cases in Florida over the last 24 hours – 48 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health reported that as at 11:00 am (Florida time) that there were 1,204 new positive COVID-19 cases (1,184 Florida residents and 20 non-Florida residents) and 48 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

There are a total of 48,675 Florida cases with 2,144 deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths of 48 Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Manatee, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Volusia and Walton counties.