1,046 criminal records expunged in 2018/19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 1,046 criminal records were expunged from a total of 1,915 applications received during the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
“The ministry of Justice continues to offer expungement services to persons who have made a sincere and successful attempt at becoming law-abiding citizens, so that they are given the opportunity to start afresh without being haunted by their past mistakes,” Chuck said.
He addeed that he will be submitting a proposal to Cabinet for amendment of the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act, so that more deserving persons can benefit from expungement of their criminal records.
