KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the ministry will be employing 1,200 community health aides to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Tufton made the announcement today while responding to questions from Councillor of the Whitfield Town Division, Eugene Kelly, during a meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The minister said expansion of the programme is critical, as the workers will assist in providing information to citizens about their role in infection prevention and control.

“In fact, about 700 [health aides] are being trained now and they are going to be deployed in the communities,” he said.

Dr Tufton also noted that community health aides will be deployed as needed and are an important part of the cadre of public health workers.

“They are going to be working out of the health authorities, the community health centres and guided and directed by the regional authorities, so you are going to see a lot of them,” he said.

“Part of their job is to educate, inform, teach, motivate, bring back information, and then if we have an issue, we would coordinate a response to that issue. They are going to be focusing on vulnerable groups [as well],” he added.