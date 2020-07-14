1,200 community health aides to assist in the fight against COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the ministry will be employing 1,200 community health aides to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
Dr Tufton made the announcement today while responding to questions from Councillor of the Whitfield Town Division, Eugene Kelly, during a meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.
The minister said expansion of the programme is critical, as the workers will assist in providing information to citizens about their role in infection prevention and control.
“In fact, about 700 [health aides] are being trained now and they are going to be deployed in the communities,” he said.
Dr Tufton also noted that community health aides will be deployed as needed and are an important part of the cadre of public health workers.
“They are going to be working out of the health authorities, the community health centres and guided and directed by the regional authorities, so you are going to see a lot of them,” he said.
“Part of their job is to educate, inform, teach, motivate, bring back information, and then if we have an issue, we would coordinate a response to that issue. They are going to be focusing on vulnerable groups [as well],” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy