1,200 health aides to be hired — Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health minister Christopher Tufton has reported that 700 health aides are currently being trained to inform, teach and motivate communities on issues relating to COVID-19.
He said a total of 1,200 will be hired in coming months.
Tufton's revelation was in response to a remark at the most recent Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council meeting from People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Eugene Kelly (Whitfield Town Division) in regard to the shortage of health aides across the municipality.
Claudienne Edwards
