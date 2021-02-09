1,923 people contracted COVID over the past week — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 1,923 people who contracted COVID-19 in Jamaica did so over the past seven days.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the startling revelation in Parliament this afternoon as he placed the figures in context, and explained the need for tighter curfew restrictions beginning tomorrow.

He explained that in the final week of 2020, the country's positivity rate was 7.7 percent, and yesterday there were 403 positive cases out of 1,935 samples tested, which is a test positivity rate of 20.8 per cent. The average test positivity rate for the preceding seven days was 15.3 per cent.

“We are also seeing increased hospitalisations across the island. The islandwide hospital census shows significant occupancy levels across the health regions. Currently, the Western Health Region is at 83 per cent capacity; the Southern Region is at 76 per cent; Northern Region at 66 per cent; and Southeast Region at 59 per cent. Additionally, there are a number of hospitals across the island that are at or above 90 per cent occupancy level including May Pen, Kingston Public Hospital and Spanish Town Hospital,” Holness said.

As of yesterday, February 8, Jamaica recorded 17,701 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Three hundred and fifty nine people have died due to the pandemic, representing a two per cent fatality rate currently.

Holness said 12,362 people have recovered… “Our recovery rate is now 69.8 per cent; when I last updated the House two weeks ago, our recovery rate was 78.6 per cent. The number of active cases, that is the number of persons who still have the virus, is 4,793.”

He said as of yesterday, there were 156 people hospitalised, with 22 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill. There are 12 people quarantined in a government facility and 18,727 quarantined at home.

Responding to whether the increased numbers are simply as a result of increased testing, Holness said that while there has been increased testing capacity, “it is important to note that we have not changed our criteria for testing. Our testing has always been based on our surveillance and is focused on suspected cases either as a result of symptoms or contact tracing. We do not do random testing.”

He said the increased numbers being tested are therefore as a result of what is being seen from islandwide surveillance including through an addition of 1,100 community health aides.

“We are also seeing less hesitancy towards being tested and a reduction in the stigma associated with COVID-19 as a result of increased awareness. More persons are therefore voluntarily coming forward to be tested,” Holness said.