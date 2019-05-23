10, 12-y-o siblings reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Roxanne Willie and 12-year-old Marlon Willie both siblings of Cockings Hill district, Guys Hill in St Catherine.



They have reportedly been missing since yesterday.



Roxanne and Marlon are both of dark complexions, slim build and are about 121 centimetres (4 feet) tall.



Reports from the Guys Hill police are that they were last seen at home about 7:00 am, their mode of dress is unknown. They have not been heard from since that time.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roxanne and Marlon Willie is being asked to contact the Guys Hill police at 876-994-3333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.