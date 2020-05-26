10-day water supply disruption in sections of May Pen

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Sections of May Pen and surrounding areas in Clarendon are to be without regular water supply for a 10-day period, commencing Wednesday.

The disruption is to facilitate the extraction and repair of the pumping unit at the Chatteau Deep Well facility, advises the National Water Commission.

The work is scheduled to end on Sunday, June 7.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use, however, water will be trucked to the affected areas, says NWC

Areas to be affected are: Chatteau, Heart Well Gardens, Maryvale Meadows, Sevens, Sevens Estate, Effortville and sections of May Pen.