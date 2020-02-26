10-y-o Dwight Fox missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 10-year-old Dwight Fox of Bullet Tree district in Old Harbour, St Catherine who has been reported missing since yesterday.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

According to the police, Dwight was last seen at home about 2:30 pm wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a pair of yellow slippers.

Anyone knowing Dwight's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police Station at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.