10-y-o Joel Small missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Joel Small of Salt Pond Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 10.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 4 feet tall.

Police reports indicate that Small was last seen in Strathmore Gardens and has not been heard from since. When he was last seen he was dressed in a beige T-shirt and a pair of black shorts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joel Small is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Joel Small was available at the time of this publication.