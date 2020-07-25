10-y-o Kevanhy Morgan missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 10-year-old Kevanhy Morgan of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10 who has been missing since Friday, July 24.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 4 feet tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that Kevanhy was last seen about 6:35 am, wearing a black sweater and a blue shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevanhy Morgan is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.