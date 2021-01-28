10-y-o Theresa Campbell missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Theresa Campbell of Rock Stone, Spring Village in Old Harbour, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, January 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

The police said Theresa was last seen in her community about 2:00 pm, however her mode of dress is unknown.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Theresa Campbell is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Theresa was available made at the time of this publication.