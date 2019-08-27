10-y-o boy goes missing at Hellshire Beach

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Ten-year-old Romaine Hunter, otherwise called 'Navie', of Salt Pond Road in St Catherine has been reported missing since Sunday, August 25.

Romaine is of dark complexion, slim build and is about four feet tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Romaine was last seen at the Hellshire Beach in the parish about 2:30 pm wearing a black merino and black shorts.

Anyone knowing Romaine's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.