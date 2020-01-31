10-y-o dead in suspected St Ann drowning

ST ANN, Jamaica — The body of 10-year-old Rajaun Brown, a student of Valley District, St Ann was found afloat in a pond by a search party yesterday.

Reports from the Alexandria police are that Rajaun left home for an undisclosed location about 3:00 pm. When the youngster could not be found a report was made to the police and the search party launched.

About 6:40 am, the body was found and removed with the assistance of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard.

It is suspected he drowned, the police said, adding that the body was taken to the morgue for a post mortem.