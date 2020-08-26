KINGSTON, Jamaica - 'Employment is wealth', and with that in mind, the People's National Party is promising 100,000 jobs in five years across existing and new industries in technology, agriculture, construction, global outsourcing services and the blue, green and orange economy.

There will also be an unemployment insurance plan, which provides coverage for displacement due to disaster, and reform in the labour market to create greater efficiency and modernization of the economy.

Also, a construction skills programme will ensure training of 30,000 youth in high skilled areas of construction for local and overseas employment.

A partnership with the private sector should provide decent work - providing health benefits, vacation leave and other benefits for hospitality workers, security guards, BPO workers and other contract workers to guarantee decent work conditions.

Finally, the tourism worker minimum wage will be increased through partnership with businesses.

Released today, the 12-page 'Quality Living' WEALTHY Jamaica promise offers a quality living package geared towards “the social transformation of communities through the delivery of basic amenities to all”.