100-bed shelter to house homeless people in Kingston during nightly curfew
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie has announced a 100-bed overnight shelter to accommodate homeless people during the nightly curfew.
McKenzie also apologised after several homeless people were arrested on the streets of the Corporate Area during curfew hours last night.
The minister said, going forward the police have been asked to take homeless persons to the shelter, which is being retrofitted on Church Street in Kingston.
“The facility will be ready later today, and homeless persons can come this evening, and stay there. Bear in mind that the Marie Atkins Night Shelter is already up and running,” the minister said.
He stated that arrangements are also being made in regards to homeless people in the rest of the country.
The minister reiterated that the special feeding programme for the homeless, which began on Sunday, will continue, and the scheduled feeding hours are unaffected by the curfew hours.
“Specifically, ready-to-eat breakfast packages will be distributed between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Dinner will be served beginning at 2:30 pm. We will also be giving them care packages every Friday,” he added.
