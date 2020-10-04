100 new COVID-19 cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 43 males and 57 females with ages ranging from two years to 88 years old. The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 6,895.
Of the new cases, 43 are from St Catherine, 26 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 from St James, five from St Ann, three from Portland, two each from Clarendon, Hanover, Manchester, Trelawny and Westmoreland, and one each from St Elizabeth, St Mary and St Thomas. All of the new cases are under investigation, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, an 82-year-old male of a St James address is the latest death. This brings the country's death toll since the outbreak of the virus to 120. The ministry also reported another coincidental death and one more death under investigation.
The ministry said 115 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 2,460.
