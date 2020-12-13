102 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, as well as two deaths.

The two deaths were previously under investigation, and include a 61-year-old man from St Catherine and a 79-year-old woman, also from St Catherine.

These bring the total number of deaths from COVID to 273, and the overall number of cases to 11,710.

The new cases consist of 57 males, 44 females, and one gender under investigation, with ages ranging from four years to 82 years.

They were listed in Hanover, St Thomas, Clarendon and Portland, four each; Kingston and St Andrew, 10; Manchester, 13; St Ann, 24; St Catherine, 10; St Elizabeth and St Mary, one each; St James, nine; Trelawny, three; and Westmoreland, 15.

Meanwhile, 155 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,954.