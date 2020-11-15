104 new cases of the COVID-19, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 104 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 48 males and 56 females with ages ranging from two to 87 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,884, of which 4,474 are active.

Of the new cases, 35 are from St Catherine, 20 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 12 are from St James, nine are from St Mary, eight each are from Hanover and St Ann, five are from Manchester, two each are from St Elizabeth, Trelawny and Westmoreland and one is from Clarendon.

The ministry said one of the new cases is imported, five are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 98 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new deaths are of an 82-year-old female from St Catherine and a 92-year-old male from Manchester, who was previously under investigation. This brings the country's death toll since the outbreak to 231.

The ministry also reported that 20 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,248.

