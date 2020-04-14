105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica – a massive increase of 32

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has reported Jamaica's largest increase in a 24-hour cycle of positive tests for COVID-19 of 32.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 105.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing at Jamaica House and informed that, of the new lot of 32 positives, five were male and 27 female.

Dr Tufton indicated that the majority of the new positive cases are associated with a business processing outsourcing (BPO) entity located in St Catherine with a staff complement of 787.