107 hospital beds occupied by COVID patients requiring care

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising that there are some 200 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients that are currently available in the public health system.

Currently, 107 beds are occupied by patients receiving care.

“Only the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew and the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas have reached their capacity on the COVID-19 wards,” the ministry said tonight.

“The necessary protocols and logistics are already in place, if there is a need to transfer or admit patients to any facility in the public health system.”

Seven moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients are among the 867 active cases now under observation in Jamaica, while the country recorded 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 1,804