10 more test positive for COVID-19, total now 544
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 10 more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 pushing the total number of cases in the country to 544.
According to the ministry, the 10 new cases consist of six males and four females with ages ranging from four to 61 years.
Five of the new cases are from the repatriated Jamaicans who arrived on the cruise ship in Falmouth, Trelawny earlier this week. Of the remaining five cases, three are contacts of confirmed cases and two are under investigation.
There are now 344 active cases of the virus in the country.
Meanwhile, 10 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 191.
