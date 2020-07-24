10 test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island since the outbreak to 831.

According to the ministry, all the cases are imported, with nine arriving on flights from the United States, and one arriving via cruise ship recently. The new cases consist of six females and four males, with ages ranging from 16 to 63 years.

Of the new cases, the ministry said four are from Westmoreland, two from Kingston and St Andrew, and the others are from St James, St Ann, Clarendon and Hanover.

No new recoveries were reported for the 24 hour period.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.