10th COVID-19 death recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded its 10th COVID-19 death. The deceased is an 87-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

One new sample has also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the

country's total confirmed cases to 591. The new sample is an imported case who worked with the Adventure of the Seas Cruise Line and recently returned to the island. Jamaica now has 92 imported cases of COVID-19.

The country also recorded five more recoveries in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 361. The country's recovery rate now moves to 61 per cent.

Two hundred and seventeen of the country's cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases are linked to the Alorica workplace cluster; and 20 cases are under investigation.

Some 340 (58 per cent) of all confirmed cases are females and 251 (42 per cent) are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

There are now 220 (37 per cent) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill and one critically ill patient. One hundred and sixty-nine persons of interest remain in quarantine at government facilities.