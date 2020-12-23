10th Starbucks store to open in Fairview, Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Caribbean Coffee Traders Ltd (CCTL) today announced the company has opened a new Starbucks store in Montego Bay, as they continue to provide customers with an unmatched, safe Starbucks experience.

The new café, located at Fairview Shopping Centre in Montego Bay, offers customers in the area an opportunity to create moments of connection while providing high-quality coffee and handcrafted beverages served by knowledgeable baristas.

“We are excited to open our tenth store on the island by entering a new neighborhood in Jamaica's second city. The support from our customers has been tremendous since we opened our first location at Doctor's Cave in 2017. We remain steadfast in our goal to create jobs, support economic development and build stronger community connections,” said Ian Dear, founding partner of CCTL.

“Our partners (employees) passionately deliver the Starbucks experience each day; and are equally committed to giving back to their respective communities through local service projects.”

Located in one of the largest shopping areas in Montego Bay, the new store follows strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures while customers are in the store. This is the second store opening on the island featuring digital menu panels for a more modern customer experience.

“Despite the challenges facing the world today, and our local communities, we are celebrating all our successes, as is the case with the opening of another unique Starbucks location in Fairview,” said Adam Stewart, founding partner of CCTL.

“We will stay committed to caring for the health and well-being of our people and customers, playing a constructive role, showing up in a positive and responsible way to serve our communities.”

Since the opening of its first store in Jamaica in 2017, Starbucks, in partnership with CCTL, continues to expand within the island maintaining its commitment to the local market. Three more Starbucks stores are expected to open over the next three years, continuing to focus on creating local jobs, exceeding customer expectations, and investing in the local community.