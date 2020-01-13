11-y-o Latiesha Turner missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 11-year-old Latiesha Turner of Bog Walk, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, January 6.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 7:52 pm, Latiesha was last seen in Caanan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon wearing a white blouse and a jeans skirt. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latiesha Turner is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at (876) 708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.