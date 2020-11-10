11-y-o Usain Lindsay missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Usain Lindsay of Headley Avenue, Drewsland, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Tuesday, November 3.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:30 pm, Usain was last seen at home wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Usain Lindsay is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.