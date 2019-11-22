11-y-o boy dies after being hit by car in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — An 11-year-old boy died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car along the Sandy Bay main road in Hanover on Thursday, November 21.

Dead is Damaine Simpson, otherwise called 'Junior' of Bogue Hill, St James.

Reports from the Sandy Bay police are that about 3:30 pm, Damaine was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle that was travelling towards Lucea.

He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said the driver of the motor vehicle was warned for prosecution and his vehicle seized.