112 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 3,623 as of Friday, September 11.

Of the newly confirmed cases 27 are males and 40 are females, with the gender of 45 of the cases under investigation. The ages of the new cases range from 15 to 95 years.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (63), Clarendon (15), St Catherine (14), St James (11), Hanover (three), Portland (two), St Mary (two), Trelawny (one) and St Ann (one).

The country also recorded 21 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 1,072.