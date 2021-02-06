11 COVID cases at Blood Bank

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today confirmed that a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at the National Blood Transfusion Services (Blood Bank).

According to the ministry, 11 positive cases were identified from 46 staff members who were tested.

The ministry said arrangements are now being put in place to test the remaining five members of staff. It said the staff members who are positive will be placed in isolation, even as the management team moves to ensure that the operations of the Blood Bank and its blood collection network continue to operate.

The ministry noted that blood collection at the National Chest Hospital has been put on hold to facilitate deployment of staff to the Blood Bank.

However, it said blood collection will continue at the National Chest Hospital on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, but during the week individuals are asked to visit the Slipe Pen Road donation site.